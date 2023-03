A lesser-known National Park in Utah’s red rock country, Capitol Reef National Park, is explored via a scenic drive considered to be one of the best in the world. Jeff, Zack, and Dave follow Utah’s Route 12 Scenic Byway to the majestic cliffs and slot canyons in search of the perfect frame. Wednesday at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.