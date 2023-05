The Croatian road trip continues as Jeff, Zack, and Dave venture west to explore the seaside towns of Rovinj and Pula on the Adriatic Sea. The tales of an ancient Roman arena are told, and cinematic landscapes come to life on the centuries-old cobblestone streets of these seaside towns. Wednesday at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.