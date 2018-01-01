Outback: The Kimberley Comes Alive, Wednesday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

The Kimberley region in North West Australia boasts some of the most spectacular wilderness, and tough characters, in existence. We meet the humans and the creatures, who – as the wet season comes to an end – begin their adventures across this diverse and surprising landscape. From the tiny orphaned joeys to the majestic osprey, survival takes guts (and sometimes even the huge heart of human carers). It’s a land where humans and animals live in dangerous, and exquisite, proximity. Tune in Wednesday night at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.