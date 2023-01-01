Our Time: Trans Youth in America, Friday at 9:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

One third of transgender youth in America have reported a suicide attempt last year. Behind this chilling statistic is a specter of trans representation in the media that veers from the pathological to the horrific. Filmmakers Amber Young and Delaney Mauve tackle trans representation in very personal stories, allowing families to talk openly about gender. Friday at 9:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.