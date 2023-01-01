Our Time: Teen Mental Health and Suicide in Black Families, Friday at 9:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for teens in the U.S. While leaders acknowledge a teen mental health crisis, much discourse focuses on suicide as a white issue. Filmmakers Kalia Hunter (Dom) and Kallista Palapas (I’ll Be There) recount two young black lives cut short by suicide, and in doing so, compel communities to act. Friday at 9:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.