Our Time: Protecting Families, Friday at 9:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

At least 1 in 7 kids have experienced child abuse in the past year. Especially when perpetrated by a parent, abuse is often difficult to report. Equally frightening is the ease with which online predators lure teens into abusive relationships. Filmmakers tackle child abuse head on, looking for reconciliation within their families while healing themselves. Friday at 9:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.