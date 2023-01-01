Our Time: Immigrants and Refugees, Friday at 9:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

New immigrants and refugees face steep challenges coming to the U.S. Rarely, though, do we hear candid conversations between immigrant kids and their families. In Las Hijas, filmmaker A. Pena de Niz crafts a deeply intimate portrait of first-generation daughters from Mexico while Rose Nseya recounts the harrowing odyssey of fleeing one’s homeland in search of safer lives. Friday at 9:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.