Our Time: Blindness and Autism, Friday at 9:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Representations of Americans with disabilities are in desperate need of a refresh. Even as assistive technologies help people adapt, the stigma associated with blindness and autism, in particular, continue to sting. Filmmakers overcome numerous obstacles with humor and humanity as they seek a deeper sense of belonging. Friday at 9:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.
