“Our Mental Health Crisis, By Design” will be featured Wednesday night at 7 on KUAC FM

America's mental health system is designed to deliver too little care, too late. Current policy and care systems devote the most resources to treating people in crisis, but provider and bed shortages remain common. How are people still finding ways to connect with help? The featured guest, Pooja Mehta, is an advocate for BIPOC mental health, pursuing a Master's of Public Health degree from Columbia University. She works to end mental health discrimination in the South Asian-American community.