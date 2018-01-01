Orchard House: Home of Little Women, Friday at 7:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

This captivating new documentary transports viewers to a 350-year-old home in Concord, Massachusetts with a literary and historical significance unlike any other. It is here that the classic novel, Little Women, was written and set. With a nurturing, talented family as owners and literary giants Ralph Waldo Emerson, Henry David Thoreau, and Nathaniel Hawthorne as neighbors, Orchard House uniquely inspired Louisa May Alcott to write Little Women at a desk in her room that her father made especially for her. Tune in Friday at 7:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.