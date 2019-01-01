Opry Salute to Ray Charles, Sunday at 6:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Hosted by Opry member Darius Rucker, “An Opry Salute to Ray Charles” unites two iconic entities with unique collaborations and special performances of Charles’ music, performed by a star-studded lineup of artists including Boyz II Men, Cam, Brett Eldredge, Leela James, Jessie Key, Ronnie Milsap, Lukas Nelson, LeAnn Rimes, Allen Stone, Travis Tritt, Charlie Wilson, Trisha Yearwood and Chris Young. Sunday night at 6:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.