Tune in to KUAC FM Sunday, Sept. 20 at noon for Opera Southwest’s rendition of Wagner’s Lohengrin. Opera Southwest is known for its progressive approach to opera. Enjoy this WFMT Radio Network Opera that was first performed in 1850. Lohengrin is a three-act romantic fairy tale set in 10th century Antwerp. Sunday at noon on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.