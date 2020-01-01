Opera Southwest’s performance of Hector Armienta’s Bless Me, Ultima, Sunday at Noon on KUAC FM

This week the WFMT Radio Network Opera Series presents Opera Southwest’s performance of Hector Armienta’s Bless Me, Ultima, based on a coming-of-age novel by Rudolfo Anaya. This powerful story captures New Mexican culture and brings together the Spanish culture, the Native American culture, the Mexican culture and the spiritual power of place. Listen Sunday at noon on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.