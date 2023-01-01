One Voice: The Songs We Share: American Roots, Sunday at 9:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Our musical pasts create our shared musical future. American Roots explores the many cultures and traditions across our country that came together to create what we know as American popular music. Indigenous music, folk, spirituals and more, this episode celebrates this uniquely American music and how it has transcended across all boundaries. Sunday night at 9:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.
