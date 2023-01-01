On Story: Never Have I Ever with Lang Fisher, Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Lang Fisher has an impressive history of writing and producing hilarious, smart television, and her work as co-creator and showrunner of Never Have I Ever is no exception. Gather around to learn about the process and stories behind this fresh, coming-of-age comedy that balances diverse representation, witty dialogue, and relatable themes for teens and adults alike. Saturday night at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.