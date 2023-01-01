On Story: A Conversation with Stephen Merchant, Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

An in-depth conversation with entertainment extraordinaire Stephen Merchant. The recipient of this year’s AFF Outstanding Television Writing Award, Merchant’s best known for co-creating the original UK series The Office. Hear more about his humorous writing, stand-up comedy, and experience as a writer, director, producer, and actor. Saturday night at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.