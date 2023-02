Producer Stephanie Allain discusses award-winning projects Boyz N the Hood, Poetic Justice, El Mariachi, Dear White People and Hustle & Flow as well as her career at large and how she uses her position to discover and greenlight diverse stories with underrepresented voices at the helm. Saturday night at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.