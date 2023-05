Emerging writer-director and recipient of AFF’s 2022 New Voice award, Nikyatu Jusu discusses her early short films as well as the process behind creating her debut feature, horror-thriller, Nanny. Jusu expands on both the career and creative steps that lead to her film’s breakout success. Saturday night at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.