On Story: A Conversation with James Grey, Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

This week on On Story, writer-director James Gray discusses the evolution of his creative process and career starting from his first feature film Little Odessa to his newest film, Armageddon Time, inspired by his childhood. Gray expands on how he translated his personal experience into a story with broad audience appeal. Saturday night at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.