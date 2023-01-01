On Story: A Conversation with Graham Roland, Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Creator and showrunner Graham Roland joins us for a conversation on his newest series, AMC’s Dark Winds. Based on a novel series by Tony Hillerman and already renewed for a second season, the show follows two Navajo police officers in the 1970s as they investigate a string of crimes. Roland will discuss the development process and the importance of creating the show through a Native American lens. Saturday night at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.