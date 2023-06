Sci-fi enthusiasts should show up for this mind-bending conversation with Edward Neumeier, the writer behind RoboCop and Starship Troopers. Neumeier will discuss his classic films, writing science fiction, and his knack for disguising deep issues within palatable media. Saturday night at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.