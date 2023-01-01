On Story: A Conversation with Dede Gardner, Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Dede Gardner, producer and president of Plan B Entertainment, is AFF’s 2022 recipient of the Polly Platt Award for Producing. The two-time Oscar winner, behind films like 12 Years a Slave, Moonlight, and Sarah Polley’s new film Women Talking, joins us to discuss her extraordinary achievements and success as one of Hollywood’s most lauded and in-demand producers. Saturday night at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.