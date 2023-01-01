On Story: A Conversation with Chris Fedak, Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Blockbuster action sequences are a fantastic spectacle to behold. However, when all hell is breaking loose on screen, what does that look like on the page? The writer of Michael Bay’s 2022 film Ambulance, Chris Fedak, joins us to use the film as a case study to discuss writing compelling action that pushes the story forward. Saturday night at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.