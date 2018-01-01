Ohiyesa: The Soul of an Indian, Sunday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

This documentary follows Kate Beane, a young Dakota woman, as she examines the extraordinary life of her celebrated relative, Charles Eastman (Ohiyesa). Biography and journey come together as Kate traces Eastman’s path-from traditional Dakota boyhood, through education at Dartmouth College, and in later roles as physician, author, lecturer and Native American advocate. Tune in Sunday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.