On Monday night, Feb. 3, Iowa Caucus goers will gather across the state in the first contest of this year’s presidential nominating process. NPR will cover the events of the evening with updates on the results, reporting and analysis from the NPR Politics Team and member stations, newsmaker interviews and victory and concession speeches. Tune in on Monday at 4 p.m. for NPR Special Coverage of the caucuses on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.