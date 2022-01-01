KUAC TV 9 - FM 89.9

KUAC FM 89.9 - Fairbanks, Alaska

Give Now to the KUAC Friends Group
You are here: Home / Television / NOVA: Zero to Infinity, Wednesday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

NOVA: Zero to Infinity, Wednesday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

NOVA: Zero to InfinityZero and infinity. These seemingly opposite, obvious, and indispensable concepts are relatively recent human inventions. Discover the surprising story of how these key concepts that revolutionized mathematics came to be – not just once, but over and over again as different cultures invented and re-invented them across thousands of years. Wednesday night at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.