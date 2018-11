The Peregrine Falcon is famously the fastest bird on earth, capable of reaching speeds of up to 242 mph in a dive. But bird specialist and trainer Lloyd Buck is convinced his peregrine Moses can go faster. How might he do it, and how do Peregrines achieve such incredible speed? Wednesday night at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.