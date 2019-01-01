NOVA: The Planets: Ice Worlds, Wednesday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Over a billion miles from the sun, beyond the rocky inner planets and the gas giants, lie the ice words – Uranus and Neptune. NOVA takes you inside the missions that rewrote the story of the outer solar system: NASA’s Voyager 1 & 2 capture Neptune’s supersonic winds, and rings around a tipped-over Uranus. And when New Horizons flies by Pluto in 2015, it reveals jagged ice mountains and an underground ocean. Tune in Wednesday night at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.