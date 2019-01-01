NOVA: Saving the Dead Sea, Wednesday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

The Dead Sea is dying: Since 1976, its level has dropped more than 100 feet, leaving its coastline pockmarked with thousands of sinkholes. But after more than a decade of research and debate, scientists, engineers, and political leaders have come up with a daring plan: connect the Red Sea to the Dead Sea by way of a massive desalination plant. Wednesday night at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.