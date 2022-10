Lionfish – long prized in home aquariums – have invaded the Atlantic, and are now one of the ocean’s most successful invasive species, wreaking havoc in waters across the globe. Join ocean explorer Danni Washington on a journey to find out how they took over, why they’re doing so much damage, and what can be done about it. Wednesday night at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.