NOVA: Iceman Murder Mystery, Wednesday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

He's been dead for more than 5,000 years. He's been poked, prodded and probed by scientists for the last 20. And yet today, Otzi the Iceman, the famous mummified corpse pulled from a glacier in the Italian Alps nearly two decades ago, continues to keep many secrets. Now, through an autopsy like no other, scientists attempt to unravel more mysteries from this ancient mummy than ever before, revealing not only the details of Otzi's death, but an entire way of life. How did people live during Otzi's time, the Copper Age? What did we eat? What diseases did we cope with? The answers abound miraculously in this one man's mummified remains.