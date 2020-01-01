NOVA: Human Nature, Wednesday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

With an extraordinary new technology called CRISPR, we can now edit DNA—including human DNA. But how far should we go? Gene-editing promises to eliminate certain genetic disorders like sickle cell disease. But the applications quickly raise ethical questions. Is it wrong to engineer soldiers to feel no pain, or to resurrect an extinct species? Wednesday night at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.