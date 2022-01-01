NOVA: High-Risk High-Rise, Wednesday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Skyscrapers are gleaming symbols of prestige, and an ingenious way to save space in dense urban areas. But as buildings rise ever higher, what are the risks of these architectural behemoths? Do we truly know how they will hold up in earthquakes, fires, and other potential disasters? What have – or haven’t – we learned from past tragedies? Wednesday night at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.