NOVA: Ending HIV in America, Wednesday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Almost 40 years after the discovery of HIV, could we be on the verge of ending the AIDS epidemic in America? As of 2019, in the U.S., there were only 34,000 new cases of the disease – a feat that once seemed near-impossible to achieve. How did scientists and the public health community tackle one of the most elusive deadly viruses to ever infect humans? Can innovative drugs bring new infections to zero? This is the story of an incredible scientific achievement and the public health work that still needs to be done to end HIV in America. Wednesday night at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.