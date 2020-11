Archaeologists and engineers are teaming up to recreate a 25-foot lifting machine and trap door system capable of releasing a wolf into the Colosseum’s arena for the first time in 1,500 years. Do they have what it takes to replicate the innovation and ingenuity of the Romans? Tune in Wednesday night at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.