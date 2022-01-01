NOVA: Can Psychedelics Cure?, Wednesday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Hallucinogenic drugs – popularly called psychedelics – have been used by human societies for thousands of years. Today, scientists are taking a second look at many of these mind-altering substances–both natural and synthetic–and discovering that they can have profoundly positive clinical impacts, helping patients struggling with a range of afflictions from addiction to depression and PTSD. Wednesday night at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.