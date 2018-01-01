NOVA: Building Chernobyl’s Megatomb, Wednesday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

An international team of engineers is racing the clock to assemble one of the most ambitious superstructures ever built—an extraordinary 40,000 ton, $1.5 billion dome to encase the crumbling remains of the Chernobyl nuclear reactor. Battling arctic winter weather – and lethal radiation – this is the inside story of the epic race to build Chernobyl’s MegaTomb. Tune in Wednesday night at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.