NOVA: Beyond the Elements: Life, Wednesday at 10 p.m. on KUAC TV

Without the chemistry of photosynthesis, ozone, and a molecule called Rubisco, none of us would be here. So how did we get so lucky? To find out, host David Pogue investigates the surprising molecules that allowed life on Earth to begin, and ultimately thrive. Along the way, he finds out what we’re all made of – literally. Wednesday night at 10 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.