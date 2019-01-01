NOVA: Asteroid: Doomsday or Payday?, Wednesday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV



The asteroid that exploded over Siberia – injuring more than 1,000 and damaging buildings in six cities – was a shocking reminder that Earth is a target in a cosmic shooting range. From the width of a football field to the size of a small city, these space rocks have the potential to be killers. In a collision with Earth, they could set off deadly blast waves, raging fires and colossal tidal waves. But some audacious entrepreneurs look up at asteroids and see payday, not doomsday. Wednesday night at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.