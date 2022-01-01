NOVA: Arctic Sinkholes, Wednesday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

The film explores mystifying phenomena occurring across the Arctic, including colossal explosions that have shaken the Siberian tundra, leaving behind massive craters and a lake in Alaska that erupts with bubbles of flammable gas. Viewers follow 5 UAF scientists as they discover a ticking climate time bomb, as long-frozen permafrost thaws and releases vast amounts of methane. Wednesday night at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.