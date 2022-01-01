NOVA: Arctic Sinkholes, Wednesday at 10 p.m. on KUAC TV

Colossal explosions shake a remote corner of the Siberian tundra, leaving behind massive craters. In Alaska, a huge lake erupts with bubbles of inflammable gas. Scientists are discovering that these mystifying phenomena add up to a ticking time bomb, as long-frozen permafrost melts and releases vast amounts of methane, a potent greenhouse gas. Wednesday night at 10 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.