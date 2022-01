A team of intrepid paleontologists, including UAF paleontologist Patrick Druckenmiller, discovers that dinosaurs thrived in the unlikeliest of places – the cold and dark of winter in the Arctic Circle. How did they survive year-round and raise their young in frigid and dark winter conditions? Wednesday night at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.