Notes from America – Juneteenth Special, Monday at 7:00 p.m. on KUAC FM

Broadcasting from Houston Public Media’s studios, Kai Wright speaks with local leaders of the original Juneteenth movement. Guests include Zion Escobar, who’s working to preserve the site of Freedmen’s Town – the first free city established by the last Black Americans to claim freedom from enslavement. Kai will speak with Escobar and other local voices to learn more about the history of the holiday. Tune in Monday at 7 to KUAC FM 89.9, KUAC TV 9.6, or stream online.