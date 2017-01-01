Northern Soundings Talks With Writers Nick Jans and Ned Rozell Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. on KUAC FM

Northern Soundings host Robert Hannon will interview Alaska writer Nick Jans as he reflects on his career depicting life in the North for “Alaska Magazine.” UAF science writer Ned Rozell debriefs listeners on his second hiking journey along the Trans-Alaska Pipeline corridor, repeated this summer after two decades. Tune in to KUAC FM for these intriguing conversations. Join host Robert Hannon next Tuesday at 10 on KUAC FM, KUAC HD, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.