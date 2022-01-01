While our state and national politics have grown increasingly polarized, there remain figures in our communities that show collaboration and respectful disagreement are possible. On the next Northern Soundings, host Robert Hannon talks with former state Representative and Senator Steve Frank. Frank also recalls his standout performances on the Lathrop high school and UAF basketball courts. Listen Tuesday at 7 on KUAC 89.9 FM or stream stream online.
You are here: Home / Radio / Northern Soundings Visits with Steve Frank, Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM