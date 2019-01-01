Northern Soundings Visits With Nancy Cook Hanson & Karen Stomberg, Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM

Every fall, the Catholic Schools of Fairbanks’ annual fundraising auction is a major social event. This year the recently retired director of the schools, Nancy Cook Hanson, will experience it as a spectator. Join host Robert Hannon as he talks with Nancy about her life growing up in Fairbanks, being a coach and a respected community leader. Also on the show, artist Karen Stomberg’s current exhibit of Alaska wildflowers at the University of Alaska Museum of the North displays images that combine scientific accuracy with creative expression. Karen discusses illustrations, artistic renderings and her recently published book, “Collected Treasures: Six Alaska Wildflowers.” Tune in Tuesday at 7 on KUAC FM, KUAC online or set your TV to 9.6.