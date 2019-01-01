Northern Soundings Visits With Katharine Hayhoe, Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM

The next edition of Northern Soundings will feature climate scientist and Christian Katharine Hayhoe. The respected researcher talks about her passion for both faith and science, and how to communicate with doubters about the serious threat to humans and the biome. Also on the show, Janice Lull is a Shakespeare scholar who also works with theatre companies, mounting the Bard’s plays. She talks about the recent Fairbanks production of Macbeth and the curse associated with it. Join host Robert Hannon Tuesday at 7 on KUAC FM, KUAC HD, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.