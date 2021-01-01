Northern Soundings Visits With Carl Benson, Tonight at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM

On the next Northern Soundings a towering figure of Alaska geophysics, Carl Benson, shares insights and memories of early Alaska geography with colleague and friend Matthew Sturm. Host Robert Hannon said, “As technology quickly advances our scientific knowledge of the world around us, we can lose sight of the figures and work that laid the foundation for our current understanding.” Tune in tonight at 7 on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.