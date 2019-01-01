Northern Soundings Visits Linda Schandelmeier, Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM

Join host Robert Hannon for the next Northern Soundings when he interviews local poet Linda Schandelmeier about her new collection of poems which combines elements of memoir and history to document her early life on an Alaska homestead. The book, Coming out of Nowhere, is published by University of Alaska Press and just garnered a prestigious Willa literary award. Also, book reviewer and author Frank Soos looks at Tessa Hadley’s novel Late in the Day. And Chris Lott is in with a new episode of Katexic Clippings. Tune in Tuesday at 7 on KUAC FM, KUAC HD, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.