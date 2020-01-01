Northern Soundings Visits Black Lives Matter, Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM

Northern Soundings examines racism Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM. The long road to the Black Lives Matter movement stretches back to antebellum slavery. Dorothy Jones was raised in Texas where Jim Crow laws were very much in force. Despite the hardships, her family strove and thrived with Dorothy becoming acting Dean at the University of Alaska Fairbanks as well as the Chancellor’s Equal Opportunity assistant. Dorothy discusses her passion for education and social justice. Also, the unrest in Belarus alarms many international observers. If protesters successfully oust the long-time president, some fear Russia will step in and declare martial law. That in turn could trigger a show-down with western nations. UAF geographer Cary De Wit looks at Belarus’ history and uncertain future. Listen to Northern Soundings Tuesday at 7 on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.